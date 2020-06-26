Earlier this week, singer Justin Bieber was accused of sexual assault by two Twitter users on social media. The singer then released a bunch of hotel receipts and email screenshots to address the sexual assault allegation claim against him which was shared on Twitter on June 20 by an anonymous user.

On Thursday, June 25, pop star Justin Bieber filed a $20 million lawsuit against two women. According to Pitchfork, the suit claims the Twitter users "fraudulently schemed to seek attention and fame by maliciously posting despicable, blatantly false, fabricated, defamatory accusations that Justin Bieber engaged in sexual assault.”

It further cites that “it is abundantly clear that these two individuals are trying to capitalize on the climate of fear permeating the entertainment industry.”

On Saturday, June 20, a Twitter user under the name Danielle alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Justin Bieber in 2014 when he was 20 years old and she was 21. In the post, she alleged that she and her friends were invited to Bieber's hotel while she was in Texas and that she was sexually assaulted without consent. She did not reveal the identity of her friends. Later on, the tweet and the account were later deleted from Twitter.

"I don't normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife [Hailey Baldwin] and the team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," Justin Bieber shared a series of tweets in which he addressed the allegations.

In the tweets, he mentioned he was with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez and provided articles, hotel receipts and screenshots of emails. He even said that he plans to take legal action. "Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement," Bieber wrote.

