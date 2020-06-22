Bollywood Hungama

Justin Bieber addresses sexual assault allegations with receipts, plans to take legal action

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Singer Justin Bieber has released a bunch of hotel receipts and email screenshots to address the sexual assault allegation claim against him which was shared on Twitter on June 20 by an anonymous user. On Saturday evening, a Twitter user under the name Danielle alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Justin Bieber in 2014 when he was 20 years old and she was 21.  In the post, she alleged that she and her friends were invited to Bieber's hotel while she was in Texas and that she was sexually assaulted without consent. She did not reveal the identity of her friends. Later on, the tweet and the account were later deleted from Twitter.

"I don't normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife [Hailey Baldwin] and the team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," Justin Bieber shared a series of tweets in which he addressed the allegations.

In the tweets, he mentioned he was with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez and provided articles, hotel receipts and screenshots of emails. He even said that he plans to take legal action. "Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement," Bieber wrote.

"In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location," he further said.

Bieber concluded by saying "Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However, this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action."

