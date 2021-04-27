Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap have come forward to contribute to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help aid people crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Ayushmann and Tahira uploaded a note on their social media thanking each and every Indian who have constantly inspired the couple to contribute more towards helping people ravaged by the crisis.

They said in the joint statement, “We have been in the eye of the storm since last year. This pandemic has broken our hearts, made us endure pain and suffering like never before, showed us how solidarity with one another can make us handle this humanitarian crisis. Today, again, this pandemic asks us to show fortitude, resilience and mutual support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

The couple added, “People, across India, have stepped forward to do as much as possible for each other and Tahira and I thank each and every individual who have inspired us to do more. We have been constantly doing our bit to help as many people as possible and have now contributed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in this hour of need.”

Ayushmann and Tahira requested more and more Indians to come forward to help aid people in need. They said, “This is the time when we should come together as a community and care for each other. People need as much help as possible and we can all look to do our bit as we deem fit.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.