Juhi Chawla has started a movement called ‘Citizens for Tomorrow’, to spread awareness to create a brighter, cleaner and greener world for future generations. She has also been an active part of ‘Cauvery Calling’ and is helping farmers plant over 200 crore trees in the next 12 years to help rejuvenate the Cauvery basin.

Juhi Chawla also pledges trees on the birthdays of members from the film fraternity. Recently on actress Tabu’s birthday, she pledged 100 trees. In the last year, she has donated over one lakh trees on the birthdays of many actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, etc.

Now, the actress who will be celebrating her birthday on November 13 has reached out to her friends who usually send her bouquets, case and other gifts every year to pledge trees for the cause on her birthday.

She took to her social media where she posted a message for her fans, saying, “Finally it’s time we meet. I’m grateful for all the love coming my way for the last 3 decades, so this birthday, I’d like to meet a few of you who happen to share the same passion as I do, to save the environment for future generations. Watch the video & know how!…. First 10 people with maximum donations, I’ll see you on the 13th.”

Talking to a daily, Juhi said that she started the initiative, ‘Citizens for Tomorrow’, primarily for our future generations as she believes they deserve a healthy environment, greener planet and clean air to breathe.

