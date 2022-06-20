comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.06.2022 | 1:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Samrat Prithviraj Major Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Jugjugg Jeeyo Janhit Mein Jaari Nikamma
follow us on

Jugjugg Jeeyo faces legal trouble; Ranchi court orders screening ahead of its release

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Family entertainer Jugjugg Jeeyo is currently being extensively promote by Karan Johar and the star cast of the film across the country. While the film is nearing its release, it has landed in legal trouble. When the trailer of the film was released in May, a man named Vishal A Singh had accused the filmmaker and Dharma Productions of copyright infringement. As per recent reports, the Ranchi court has looked into the case and ordered a special screening of the Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani starrer for them before the film hits the theatres on June 24.

Jugjugg Jeeyo faces legal trouble; Ranchi court orders screening ahead of its release

Jugjugg Jeeyo faces legal trouble; Ranchi court orders screening ahead of its release

As soon as the trailer was launched way back in May 2022, a man named Vishal A Singh had taken to social media to claim that the script was taken from a copy he had shared with Karan Johar and Dharma Productions way back in 2020 and he had apparently titled it Bunny Rani. The tweet read, “Had registered a story.. #BunnyRani with @swaindiaorg in January 2020. I had officially mailed @DharmaMovies in February 2020 for an opportunity to co-produce with them. I even got a reply from them. And they have taken my story.. and made #JugJuggJeeyo. Not fair @karanjohar.” He went on to share snippets from the script as well as the email exchange with Dharma Productions regarding the script.


While he had continued speaking about it on twitter, he has also sued the filmmakers for copyright infringement. Hence, the Ranchi court has now ordered a screening where reportedly the court will be seeing the film to check the truth of Vishal’s claims and to ensure if the film is a copy or not. As of now, reports suggest that Dharma Productions have maintained silence regarding the matter.

Speaking about Jugjugg Jeeyo, the film is directed by Raj Mehta and it also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor as parents of Varun Dhawan and Prajakta Koli. Maniesh Paul will be seen as the brother of Kiara Advani and in a pivotal role. Along with Tisca Chopra and others, the family entertainer will release on June 24.

Also ReadPhotos: Cast of Jugjugg Jeeyo snapped promoting their film at an ice-cream centre in Delhi

More Pages: Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: The Witch: Part 2 – The Other One…

Yash Raj Films to release Ranbir Kapoor…

Karan Johar off on a family holiday on the…

Bhumi Pednekar kicks off the shoot of Afwaah…

Shraddha Kapoor to star in Stree prequel;…

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji clarifies on the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification