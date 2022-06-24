Kiara Advani has been basking on the success of her recent film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She is now all set make noise at the box office with Jugjugg Jeeyo which is releasing in theaters today. The family drama, Jugjugg Jeeyo starring Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul has been creating a lot of buzz. The film is based about divorce and the emotion-stirring sequences of the film are bound to touch the hearts of people.

Jugjugg Jeeyo actress Kiara Advani asked if the film will cross Rs. 200 Crores at Box Office, here’s her response

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the entire star cast of the film – Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan spoke about what they expect from the film. In the interview, Kiara was asked if the film will cross the mark of Rs. 200 crore at the box office to which Kiara responded with a humble answer.

The actress mentioned that she hopes that the film crosses that mark. She said, “I don’t know how much it’ll do and all of that. I really hope for the best. All of us have a lot of faith in this film and we really hope that it gets that kind of love.” Anil Kapoor also added, “It is up to the audience to decide if the film will cross that mark.”

Kiara also has some intriguing upcoming projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera along with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. The Kabir Singh actress will also play a prominent role in S. Shankar’s RC 15 opposite Ram Charan. On the same hand, Varun’s Bhediya is one of the highly anticipated films of Bollywood. The film is said to be released soon and fans are very eager for it.

