Judgementall Hai Kya row: Ekta Kapoor shares Kangana Ranaut’s poster, takes a DIG at the actress

Judgementall Hai Kya is already courting controversy before its release thanks to the lead actress, Kangana Ranaut. The row between Ranaut and the journalist Justin Roy led to a debate between Kangana and press who accused her of high handedness. Ekta had to do damage control and apologise to media on behalf of Ranaut.

Kangana on the other hand put out a video slamming a section of press who wrote against her calling them anti nationals and termites. Ekta has made no bones to express her frustration with the whole thing and even took to Twitter and social media to be vocal on the matter, albeit indirectly.

She released a poster on Instagram some time back where in Kangana is seen posing with a scissor over her lips. Ekta has captioned this poster as, “The irony is killing Kangana poster: Warned you about the madness… Didn’t see this coming?”

Now, this sure a tell-tale account of what she must be going through at this moment.

She even wrote on Twitter that the earlier title of the movie: Mental Hai Kya was best suited one than the current one.

More Pages: Judgemental Hai Kya Box Office Collection