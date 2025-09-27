According to reports, Meenakshi has been chosen for a role that involves action sequences and will undergo training to prepare for her character.

According to a new report, Bollywood action star John Abraham is set to team up with Lucky Bhaskar actress Meenakshi Chaudhary in the highly anticipated Force 3. The development comes after industry speculation about the direction and casting for the next instalment in the Force franchise.

John Abraham teams up with Meenakshi Chaudhary in Force 3: Report

A source close to Pinkvilla revealed, “After auditioning several actresses, John Abraham and Bhav Dhulia have locked Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead. Like John, she too will have an action-oriented role and is expected to undergo intensive training over the next few months to prepare for the part.”

The report further stated, “Pre-production is progressing rapidly. John will shift his focus to Force 3 as soon as he wraps up shooting for the Rakesh Maria biopic directed by Rohit Shetty. That project is expected to conclude by the end of October, setting Force 3 up for a release in the first half of 2026.”

As of now, no public confirmation has come from John Abraham, Meenakshi Chaudhary, or the film’s producers. But if the report holds true, it promises a fresh pairing and a new energy to a franchise known for its high-octane action.

In 2016, the sequel Force 2, directed by Abhinay Deo, created quite a buzz and introduced audiences to Sonakshi Sinha and Tahir Raj Bhasin in completely new avatars. By 2023, the film completed seven years since its release, continuing to be cherished by fans. As the second installment of the Force franchise, it carried the story forward while cementing its place as one of the first series to pay tribute to the concept of a strong, macho hero. Abhinay successfully built on the legacy of Force, earning widespread appreciation from followers of the franchise.

