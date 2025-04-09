John Abraham’s latest political thriller, The Diplomat, hit an unexpected roadblock with a ban across several Middle Eastern countries. Released on March 14, 2025, the film has sparked debate after its quiet success in India, where it overcame minimal buzz to win over audiences and critics alike. Addressing the controversy, Abraham expressed shock at the ban, firmly denying claims of anti-Pakistan sentiment.

A report by Hindustan Times quoted the actor saying, “People are very myopic in their vision. This is not an anti-Pakistan film at all, we showed that the judiciary system in Pakistan is honest. We showed an honest Pakistani lawyer and an honest Pakistani judge. Even the patrolling cars that are taking us to the border had honest policemen. They are actually fighting against the other guys. So, we've in no way demeaned anybody.”

Speaking about the film, John said, “There was absolutely no confidence around the film from the partners involved in the film. So, for it to shine out, I want to thank my critics and my audience for finding this film and for keeping it alive. I always say this that the audience always finds the good films.”

What’s next for John Abraham?

Currently, John is seen in The Diplomat. Speaking of his upcoming projects, it is speculated that he will be teaming up with Rohit Shetty. During the promotions of The Diplomat, John, in a chat with Pinkvilla, reacted to the rumors and said, “I’m very, very excited to work with him because we’ve been wanting to do something together. We’ve spoken quite often, so I hope something very productive comes up really soon. That would be great. The subject we’re talking about is a banger that’ll blow people away. It’s not just about two people collaborating; it’s also about the subject, and that’s unbelievable.”

