Karan Aujla has unveiled the India schedule for his P-POP CULTURE World Tour, marking one of the biggest live music announcements of the upcoming year. The global Punjabi music star, who recently made history as the first Punjabi artist to headline Rolling Loud, will return to India in early 2026 for a six-city tour presented by Team Innovation.

The tour will cover Bengaluru, Indore, Pune, Mumbai, New Delhi and Chandigarh, with the latter two cities hosting Aujla’s first-ever stadium performances in India. This announcement arrives on the heels of his highly successful It Was All A Dream India Tour in 2024, which drew more than 2,00,000 fans across seven cities and ten shows.

Before the India leg, Aujla is set to headline his first major concert in Abu Dhabi on 29 November 2025 at Etihad Park, Yas Island. Expected to draw over 30,000 attendees, the event will serve as the official launch of the P-POP CULTURE World Tour, which will also travel through the U.S., Europe, Asia, Canada and the U.K.

The 2026 India tour, running between February and March, is projected to attract more than 4,00,000 fans—poised to become the largest Punjabi pop tour ever staged in the country. Team Innovation, which also managed Aujla’s 2024 sold-out run and his UAE debut, will present and promote the tour. Kingfisher Packaged Water is the title partner, with HSBC as co-powering sponsor.

Designed as a fully immersive live experience, the P-POP CULTURE tour aims to integrate advanced visual technology with large-scale production. Audiences can expect an expansive setlist featuring music from Aujla’s chart-topping album P-POP CULTURE—including tracks like ‘P Pop Culture,’ ‘I Really Do…,’ ‘MF Gabhru!,’ ‘Boyfriend,’ and ‘For A Reason’—alongside fan favourites such as ‘Admiring You,’ ‘Winning Speech,’ ‘Tauba Tauba,’ ‘Wavy,’ and ‘Softly.’ Toronto-based producer Ikky will join Aujla on stage, along with celebrity appearances that have become a trademark of his live concerts.

Speaking about the tour, Aujla said, “India has some of the most powerful and passionate fans in the world. No matter where I perform globally, the energy and love I receive in India is unmatched. Returning with the P-POP CULTURE World Tour is something I’ve been excited about for a long time. This album represents my growth, my culture and my vision for Punjabi music on the world stage.”

Mohit Bijlani, Founder of Team Innovation, added, “Karan’s rise as a global Punjabi music icon has been exceptional. After the success of the 2024 tour, we knew the next chapter had to be even bigger. The P-POP CULTURE India Tour is set to create new benchmarks for live entertainment in the country.”

Aujla’s 2024 It Was All A Dream World Tour set the tone for his global expansion, breaking ticketing records across Canada, the U.K., North America, New Zealand and India. The P-POP CULTURE World Tour builds on that momentum, further cementing his standing as one of Punjabi music’s most influential figures.

Released in August 2025, P-POP CULTURE debuted at No. 1 on Spotify and Apple Music in India and Canada, with all 11 tracks charting at once. It also became the highest-debuting Punjabi-language album on the Canadian Billboard Charts.

Ticketing Details

Tickets for Kingfisher Packaged Water Presents P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026, co-powered by HSBC, will be available exclusively on District. HSBC credit card holders will receive 48-hour early access from 1 December 2025 at 12 PM IST. General sales begin on 3 December 2025 at 2 PM IST. Prices start at ₹999, with VIP and premium packages available.

Tour Schedule

28 February 2026 – New Delhi

4 March 2026 – Mumbai

4 March 2026 – Pune

14 March 2026 – Chandigarh

21 March 2026 – Indore

29 March 2026 – Bengaluru

