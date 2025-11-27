Netflix’s upcoming crime thriller Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders marked its world premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The film, the next chapter in the universe introduced by Raat Akeli Hai, will release globally on Netflix on 19 December.

Directed by Honey Trehan and written by Smita Singh, the film sees Nawazuddin Siddiqui return as Inspector Jatil Yadav. The story picks up in Kanpur, where the influential Bansal family is found murdered inside their mansion. As Jatil steps into the case, he is confronted by intersecting trails of power, deception, belief systems and secrets that have remained buried for years.

Produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Chitrangda Singh, Deepti Naval, Rajat Kapoor, Revathy, Ila Arun, Sanjay Kapoor and Akhilendra Mishra.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films at Netflix India, said the new film deepens the mood and mystery that defined the first installment. She noted that Honey Trehan “returns to raise the stakes with a mystery that is more ambitious in scale, layered in character and grounded in emotional truth.”

Honey Trehan described the sequel as an opportunity to explore the emotional and moral cost of uncovering the truth. “With Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, we’ve gone deeper into the world we built earlier. This film explores the price of truth and the corruption of conscience, with the stakes higher than ever,” he said. Speaking about its IFFI premiere, he added that the festival “has always been a space that celebrates authentic storytelling,” making the debut especially meaningful.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared that stepping back into Jatil Yadav’s world felt familiar yet challenging. “This film takes him to places he’s never been, emotionally and morally,” he said, calling the IFFI screening a special moment ahead of its global launch.

Following its premiere at IFFI, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders will begin streaming worldwide on Netflix on 19 December 2025.

