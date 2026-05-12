Jio Studios is set to distribute Peddi across North India in Telugu and Hindi, further strengthening its growing presence in theatrical distribution. Starring Ram Charan, the highly anticipated sports action drama is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026, with premiere shows planned for June 3.

Jio Studios to distribute Peddi across North India in Telugu and Hindi

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film brings together a strong ensemble cast featuring Janhvi Kapoor alongside Ram Charan, with Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu in key roles. The project has already generated significant buzz among fans and trade circles, with its posters and promotional material drawing strong traction across digital platforms. Industry expectations are especially high in the Hindi-speaking markets, where the film is expected to see an extensive theatrical release backed by Jio Studios.

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The development follows the strong theatrical performance of the Dhurandhar duology, whose rollout established Jio Studios’ newly integrated in-house distribution vertical as a major force in the exhibition space.

Since launching its distribution arm in 2025, Jio Studios has steadily expanded its slate with films such as Thamma, Ikkis, the Dhurandhar franchise, the recently released Raja Shivaji, and now with Peddi and Cocktail 2, the studio has the maximum distribution offices network across India.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “We’re NOT done with Dhurandhar yet,” reveals Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios

More Pages: Peddi Box Office Collection

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