This is Ranbir Kapoor's second movie with the veteran filmmaker after Saawariya.

In what’s shaping up to be one of the most talked about finales conceived by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War actors Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt recently met the filmmaker to discuss the details of the film’s grand climax.

EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt recently met Sanjay Leela Bhansali to discuss Love & War climax; 45-day grand schedule in Sicily locked

A well-placed industry source revealed, “The recent spotting of Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt wasn’t just a casual catch-up. The Love & War trio met Sanjay Leela Bhansali yesterday to lock crucial details of the film’s climax. The discussion was an intense one, as SLB is known for designing his finales with remarkable depth and precision.”

The film will reportedly wrap up with an elaborate 45-day schedule in Italy’s picturesque Sicily, where Bhansali is set to block an entire street to film the emotionally charged and visually opulent climax. The production team spent over four months scouting locations across Europe before finalizing Sicily as the ideal setting for the film’s culminating sequence.

Given Bhansali’s reputation for crafting unforgettable climaxes—from Devdas and Bajirao Mastani to Gangubai Kathiawadi—expect Love & War’s finale to blend grandeur, emotion, and visual artistry on a scale rarely seen in Indian cinema.

