Marflix Pictures' latest high-octane thriller Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins, has made a spectacular entry into the streaming world, topping Ormax Media's digital viewership TRP list in its opening week with a staggering 5.2 million viewership count, and stands at the #1 spot as the Top-5 most-watched films on OTT in India, in the April 28- May 4 The heist thriller that released on April 25, also marks the OTT debut of Marflix. It has outperformed several major releases across platforms to claim the coveted top spot. This impressive performance is a testament to the growing appetite for premium thriller content among Indian streaming audiences.

Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins clocks 5.2 million viewers on Netflix, ranks among top 5 most-watched OTT films in India

The film's success can be attributed to multiple factors, including the Anands' signature high-production values, stellar performances by the star cast, perfect dose of action, song & dance, and popcorn drama - in other words, the fun entertainer to watch in the comfort of one's home. The 5.2 million viewership figure represents one of the strongest opening weeks for an original Indian movie, suggesting that the audience's fascination with complex antiheroes continues. What also contributed to the movie's popularity was its intriguing marketing strategy.

The record-breaking viewership numbers are particularly noteworthy, given the increasingly competitive streaming landscape in India, where multiple platforms compete for audience attention with star-studded original content. Jewel Thief has managed to cut through this clutter, with social media buzz and positive word-of-mouth driving sustained viewership beyond initial curiosity. As the series continues its run, it is expected to maintain momentum, especially given the show's premise and the creators' background in crafting successful theatrical franchises. For now, the 5.2 million viewership milestone stands as proof that Siddharth Anand’s Marflix will always have something intriguing to offer to its audience.

