Novex Communications Private Limited has secured a significant victory in the High Court of Judicature at Bombay, presided over by Hon'ble Justice Manish Pitale, in a music copyright case against the National Sports Club of India. The court has ordered NSCI to obtain proper licenses before playing copyrighted music and to ensure that third-party operators do the same.

Novex Communications wins fight for artists’ rights against NSCI in Bombay court

This ruling underscores the importance of respecting music copyrights. Novex's relentless efforts to safeguard and promote the rights of musical artists and companies have paid off, ensuring they earn rightful royalties from their work.

Novex Communications was represented by Rashmin Khandekar and Dua Associates, while NSCI was represented by Tushad Kakalia and Mulla & Mulla and Craigie Blunt & Caroe.

Novex Communications remains committed to protecting music copyrights and supporting the welfare of artists and music companies.

