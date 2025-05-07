Bollywood fans, get ready to relive the magic of two iconic films as Hum Tum and Dhadkan are slated for a theatrical re-release this month! The beloved romantic comedy Hum Tum, starring Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, will return to cinemas on May 16, 2025, followed by the emotionally charged romantic drama Dhadkan, featuring Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, and Akshay Kumar, on May 23, 2025.

Hum Tum, directed by Kunal Kohli and produced by Yash Raj Films, redefined the rom-com genre upon its release on May 28, 2004. The film follows the evolving relationship between Karan (Saif Ali Khan) and Rhea (Rani Mukerji) through chance encounters, witty banter, and heartfelt moments. Its infectious chemistry, memorable soundtrack by Jatin-Lalit, and Prasoon Joshi’s lyrics, including hits like 'Ladki Kyon' and the title track, made it a cultural touchstone. Saif Ali Khan’s National Film Award-winning performance and Rani Mukerji’s portrayal of the fiercely independent Rhea cemented their status as the “it” jodi of the early 2000s. Interestingly, the re-release will be happening two weeks ahead of its 21st anniversary.

Meanwhile, Dhadkan, released in 2000, remains a cornerstone of Bollywood’s romantic drama genre. Directed by Dharmesh Darshan and produced by Ratan Jain, the film tells the poignant tale of Anjali (Shilpa Shetty), torn between her love for Dev (Suniel Shetty) and her marriage to Ram (Akshay Kumar). The film’s emotional depth, coupled with its chart-topping music by Nadeem-Shravan, including classics like ‘Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Hai Dil Se’ and ‘Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein,’ struck a chord with audiences. In case you don’t know, Dhadkan will be turning 25 this year in August.

