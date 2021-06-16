Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 16.06.2021 | 3:56 PM IST

Jennifer Lopez to produce and star in Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi thriller Atlas

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Singer-songwriter-actress Jennifer Lopez recently signed a first-look deal with Netflix and is ready to head Netflix's Atlas, a sci-fi thriller that will be directed by Brad Peyton of Rampage. Aron Eli Coleite is writing the script based on Leo Sardarian's original script.

According to Deadline, “The film follows Atlas, a woman fighting for humanity in a future where an AI soldier has determined the only way to end war is to end humanity. To outthink this rogue AI, Atlas must work with the one thing she fears most — another AI.”

The film will be produced by Peyton, and Jeff Fierson for ASAP Entertainment, along with Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell, will produce for Safehouse Pictures. And Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina joined Lopez to produce through Nuyorican Productions.

On the work front, Jennifer Lopez will be seen next in the Universal rom-com Marry Me opposite Owen Wilson and Shotgun Wedding. Both films will be released in 2022.

Also Read: Love is in the air for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as they kiss at dinner in Malibu

