Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.06.2021 | 3:13 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes passes away at age 65 following hit-and-run accident

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Lisa Banes, popularly known for her role Marybeth Elliott in Gone Girl, passed on Monday ten days of battle followed a hit-and-run driver in New York City.

According to BCC, New York Police confirmed that Banes was hit by a scooter as she walked across a pedestrian crossing in Manhattan on 4 June. After suffering from a head injury, she was taken to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, and was in critical condition. The investigation is currently taking place under NYPD, however and no arrests have taken place yet.

Many friends and colleagues mourned the loss of the actor. Singer Jill Sobule made a tweet and mourned for the late actor . “Lisa Banes was magnificent, hilarious, and big-hearted – always helped me though the hard times. She was so beloved by so many.”

Lisa Banes made her debut in 1984 from the film The Hotel New Hampshire and appeared in The King of Queens and starred in the film Cocktail and played the mother of Rosamund Pike’s Amy Elliott in 2014’s Gone Girl.

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Mahaveer Jain, Karan Johar and Rajkumar…

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s ‘Guide section’ on…

As India fights Covid, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja…

BAFTA suspends Noel Clarke after 20 women…

SCOOP: After Mithali Raj, Taapsee Pannu to…

BTS ARMY raises over Rs. 1 lakh for J-Hope &…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification