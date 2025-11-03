Jennifer Lopez is named as the new brand ambassador for Zen Diamond. As the company continues its international expansion across 22 countries, this collaboration marks a significant step in its journey toward becoming a globally recognized brand.

Jennifer Lopez becomes global brand ambassador for Zen Diamond

At the beginning of August 2025, while performing across Europe and Asia on her “Jennifer Lopez Up All Night” tour, Jennifer Lopez was introduced to Zen Diamond, a jewelry house celebrated for its fusion of timeless craftsmanship with bold, modern design. Captivated by the brand’s artistry, she felt an immediate connection to its vision of elegance and empowerment. What began as a chance encounter soon grew into a creative partnership, and today, Jennifer Lopez serves as an ambassador for Zen Diamond and will be collaborating on suprises reflecting the brilliance, and sophistication that define both Jen and Zen.

The new Zen Diamond advertising campaign, shot in Los Angeles by renowned photographer Norman Jean Roy, blends Lopez’s signature charisma with the radiance of Zen’s diamond jewelry, capturing a powerful image of glamour and sophistication.

Emil Güzeliş, Chairman of the Board of Zen Diamond, added: “Collaborating with Jennifer Lopez, a powerful, inspiring artist with a truly global influence, is tremendously exciting for us. Her energy and presence perfectly embody Zen’s vision and the spirit of our creations. This partnership will be a milestone in our brand’s international growth story.”

Neil Sonawala, Managing Director, Zen Diamond India, said, “India represents an incredibly dynamic market where heritage meets modern aspiration. At Zen Diamond, our vision is to make natural diamond jewellery an everyday expression of individuality and confidence. With our expanding retail presence, strategic partnerships, and global collaboration with Jennifer Lopez, we are shaping a new era of contemporary luxury for Indian consumers. With its unwavering focus on innovation, artistry, and storytelling, Zen Diamond looks ahead to a luminous future — one defined by creativity, craftsmanship, and global collaboration.”

