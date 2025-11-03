The Delhi High Court has taken up the case on its own initiative involving Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, brother of Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly, who has been detained in the United Arab Emirates since September 2024. On November 3, 2025, the court issued directives to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and other relevant Union authorities to ensure that Vikrant receives effective legal representation and that his family is kept fully informed about his status and legal proceedings abroad.

Delhi HC intervenes in case of Celina Jaitly’s brother held in the UAE

Justice Sachin Datta, presiding over the matter, heard the case in the presence of Celina Jaitly, who appeared personally in court. The court issued a notice to the Union of India and mandated the appointment of a nodal officer who will act as a communication bridge between the Jaitly family and the UAE authorities. The nodal officer is tasked with providing regular updates on Vikrant’s condition, legal status, and any developments in the case.

Celina brought to the court’s attention the lack of sufficient consular access since her brother’s alleged detention on September 6, 2024. Vikrant, who has been residing in the UAE since 2016 and working with a trading and risk management firm, was reportedly taken into custody under unclear circumstances. Celina expressed the emotional difficulty caused by the limited communication and absence of clear information about her brother’s welfare.

The court directed the government to submit a detailed status report on Major Jaitly’s condition and legal proceedings before the next hearing scheduled for December 4, 2025. The bench emphasised the importance of maintaining contact between Vikrant and his family, as well as ensuring that his legal rights are upheld.

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj earlier this year, Celina Jaitly posted a heartfelt message for her brother, reflecting the strong family bond amidst the ongoing hardship.

