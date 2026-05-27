Filmmaker Mehul Kumar, known for directing popular films such as Tirangaa, Krantiveer, and Kohram, has been convicted in nine cheque dishonour cases after a legal battle that lasted nearly 19 years. The judgment was delivered by the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Mazgaon Court, Bombay, in cases filed by financier and producer Jayantilal Gada.

Jayantilal Gada wins legal battle as Mehul Kumar gets convicted in 9 cheque bounce cases after 19 years: Report

According to a report published by Film Information, the cases were filed under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which deals with cheque dishonour offences. The dispute reportedly stemmed from financial arrangements related to multiple film projects undertaken by Mehul Kumar, whose real name is Mohamed Ibrahim Bloch.

As per Jayantilal Gada’s allegations, his company had financed several projects associated with Mehul Kumar beginning in the late 1990s. These reportedly included films such as Kohram and Kitne Door Kitne Paas. Gada claimed that the financing agreements were made on the basis of assurances regarding repayment, profit-sharing arrangements, and participation in perpetual revenues from different rights associated with the films.

However, the financier alleged that despite repeated assurances and settlement discussions over the years, the dues remained unpaid. He further claimed that several repayment instalment cheques issued by Mehul Kumar were dishonoured, eventually leading to multiple legal proceedings being initiated against the filmmaker.

The matter gradually expanded into several court cases, including cheque bounce complaints, recovery proceedings, and allegations of cheating. After years of hearings and legal arguments, the Mazgaon Court has now reportedly passed conviction orders in nine separate cheque dishonour matters.

The report further stated that Jayantilal Gada may pursue additional legal remedies in the future, including seeking enhanced punishment and recovery of pending dues. Several other proceedings connected to the dispute are also said to be pending before different courts.

The conviction marks a significant development in one of the long-running financial disputes within the Hindi film industry. The case has once again highlighted the financial complexities and legal challenges often associated with film financing and production partnerships in Bollywood.

As of now, Mehul Kumar has not publicly commented on the court’s ruling.

Also Read: Sohum Shah announces collaboration with Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios for Tumbbad 2: “The film has finally received its due”

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