The ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has now sparked fresh criticism from within the film industry itself. Amid discussions around FWICE’s recent non-cooperation directive against the actor over the Don 3 dispute, editor Shweta Venkat has questioned the film body’s priorities and its response to long-pending issues faced by editors in the industry.

Gangs Of Wasseypur editor Shweta Venkat slams FWICE for allegedly ignoring concerns of film editors amid Ranveer Singh controversy: “Maybe we weren’t cool enough”

Shweta Venkat, known for her work on acclaimed films like Gangs of Wasseypur, spoke to SCREEN about the lack of action on concerns raised by film editors regarding delayed payments, poor work structures, and unhealthy working conditions.

Her remarks come shortly after FWICE officially issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh following complaints related to his exit from Don 3.

According to reports, filmmakers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani had approached industry bodies in April 2026, alleging that Ranveer Singh’s sudden departure from the project caused financial losses amounting to Rs 45 crores. FWICE later stated that the actor allegedly ignored multiple notices sent to him before the body imposed its directive on May 25.

While the move generated mixed reactions online, Shweta Venkat highlighted how editors had been waiting for years for meaningful intervention from the same film body. “We needed a dialogue with the producers. There was also a letter sent to them, signed by 242 editors working in the industry, outlining the issues. But there has been no communication or revert after that meeting,” Shweta told SCREEN.

She further pointed out that concerns regarding delayed payments, unfair structures, and poor working conditions were raised in detail, but no significant progress followed. Taking her criticism a step further, Shweta also reacted on social media to FWICE’s swift action against Ranveer Singh. In a sarcastic post, she described the organisation’s efficiency in the actor’s matter as “cute.”

“When film editors had come to you for help setting up a dialogue with producers, where was this efficiency? It has been three years. Or maybe we weren't cool enough. Basically producer ya actor bano,” she wrote.

The controversy around Ranveer Singh began after he exited Don 3 in December 2025, reportedly just weeks before the film’s scheduled shoot. While the actor later cited script changes as the reason for his decision, the producers alleged that the project suffered massive disruptions and financial setbacks because of his last-minute withdrawal.

On May 26, Ranveer Singh’s team issued a statement maintaining that the actor continues to hold “the highest regard for the film fraternity” and believes “professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity, and mutual respect.”

Also Read: Ranveer Singh’s team reacts to FWICE ban over Don 3 controversy: “He has consciously chosen to maintain silence”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.