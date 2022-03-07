comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.03.2022 | 3:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gangubai Kathiawadi Gehraiyaan Jhund Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey
follow us on

Jay Park teams up with IU to collaborate for his 1st new song ‘Ganadara’ under his brand-new label MORE VISIO

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

American rapper Jay Park, who recently launched his brand-new entertainment agency called MORE VISION, has announced ‘Ganadara’, featuring ‘Lilac’ hitmaker IU as the first release under his new label. The upcoming track is scheduled for release on March 11 at 6 p.m. KST.

Jay Park teams up with IU to collaborate for his 1st new song 'Ganadara' under his brand-new label MORE VISIO

Jay Park teams up with IU to collaborate for his 1st new song ‘Ganadara’ under his brand-new label MORE VISIO

As reported by Korean publication Soompi, for his first release under the newly established label, Jay Park will be dropping the new song ‘Ganadara’ (“Ga Na Da Ra” is the beginning of the Korean alphabet) and on March 7, he officially announced that the song would feature IU.

The singer-entrepreneur took to his personal Twitter account and teased fans by retweeting the teaser image for ‘Ganadara’ and asking, “is there a MV??????”, implying that the pair may also be releasing a music video for their upcoming single.

Jay Park previously served as CEO of his two music labels AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC. However, on December 31, the artist stepped down from the position but noted that he will “remain as an advisor for both labels and we will continue to be a family and a crew”.

Following his resignation, the artist announced establishing his new entertainment company MORE VISION through his official YouTube channel, during an interview with “MORE TALK with YooHee Yeol”.

Also Read: Jay Park officially launches his brand-new music label MORE VISION

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sara Ali Khan invests in casual wear brand…

PVR and Cinepolis India in advanced talks…

Lee Jung Jae wins Best Male Performance for…

Telangana High Court slaps Rs. 10 lakh cost…

Shreyas Talpade to star in and as Kaun…

Dua Lipa faces another copyright lawsuit…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification