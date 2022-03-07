American rapper Jay Park, who recently launched his brand-new entertainment agency called MORE VISION, has announced ‘Ganadara’, featuring ‘Lilac’ hitmaker IU as the first release under his new label. The upcoming track is scheduled for release on March 11 at 6 p.m. KST.

Jay Park teams up with IU to collaborate for his 1st new song ‘Ganadara’ under his brand-new label MORE VISIO

As reported by Korean publication Soompi, for his first release under the newly established label, Jay Park will be dropping the new song ‘Ganadara’ (“Ga Na Da Ra” is the beginning of the Korean alphabet) and on March 7, he officially announced that the song would feature IU.

The singer-entrepreneur took to his personal Twitter account and teased fans by retweeting the teaser image for ‘Ganadara’ and asking, “is there a MV??????”, implying that the pair may also be releasing a music video for their upcoming single.

is there a MV?????? https://t.co/mQsZeLOjpR — JAY BUM PARK (@JAYBUMAOM) March 6, 2022

Jay Park previously served as CEO of his two music labels AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC. However, on December 31, the artist stepped down from the position but noted that he will “remain as an advisor for both labels and we will continue to be a family and a crew”.

Following his resignation, the artist announced establishing his new entertainment company MORE VISION through his official YouTube channel, during an interview with “MORE TALK with YooHee Yeol”.

Also Read: Jay Park officially launches his brand-new music label MORE VISION

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.