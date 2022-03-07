In just a short span of 3 years, Sara Ali Khan has not only emerged as one of the most bankable actresses but also an influential name in the brand world. And now, the gorgeous actress has turned entrepreneur! Sara made an official announcement today and revealed her decision to turn an entrepreneur at the young age of 26.

Sara Ali Khan invests in casual wear brand The Souled Store

Taking to her social media, the actress shared a post by putting up her vibrant picture, which read, “Today’s the day! ???? I have been waiting so long to make this announcement. I am very proud to let you all know that I’ve invested in @thesouledstore. It’s the first of its kind investment for me. I met the founders and the team of the #MadeInIndia brand last month and we were an instant match! It gives me so much joy to present our FUN & FRESH Summer drop to you on The Souled Store website and app. Hope you enjoy my picks! Stay tuned for more fun drops."

Sara Ali Khan said in a statement that The Souled Store has carved a niche for itself in the casual wear space in a short span of time. “Being an ardent pop-culture lover, and a firm believer in originality and comfort being as important as fashion, I see the brand as a perfect fit to invest in," she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

After wrapping up her shoot for director Laxman Utekar’s next with Vicky Kaushal recently, Sara started shooting Pawan Kripalani’s next titled Gaslight, also starring Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.