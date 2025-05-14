So impressed is producer Prerna Arora with Telugu star Sudheer Babu—who headlines her forthcoming supernatural thriller Jatadhara—that she plans to collaborate with him on a series of films as part of an ambitious Jatadhara franchise.

Says the producer, “Sudheer Babu is already a huge star in Telugu cinema. Take my word for it: Jatadhara will give him the pan-India exposure he deserves. The way he has performed the stunts in Jatadhara... the audience hasn’t seen anything like it. I believe Sudheer Babu has the potential to be the next pan-India superstar.”

As Jatadhara prepares for a global release, Prerna is already looking to expand the story into a franchise. “We don’t want to just cash in on a potentially successful idea. The subsequent films in the series must justify their presence. We won’t make Jatadhara 9 and 10 just because the audience wants it,” she adds.

Jatadhara is shaping up to be an exciting cinematic collaboration. The partnership between Zee Studios and Prerna Arora promises a captivating supernatural thriller that blends history, myth, and science in a compelling narrative.

The film delves into the mysteries surrounding the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, unravelling the story of its hidden treasures and the scientific and mystical phenomena that have baffled historians and researchers for years. It explores not just the treasure itself, but the legends and theories about the temple’s unexplained forces—blending suspense, adventure, and mystery as the story unfolds.

To prepare for the physically demanding role, Sudheer Babu underwent rigorous training for the film’s intense action sequences.

