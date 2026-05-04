Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently found herself at the centre of online speculation after a segment from her appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast was circulated out of context. The edited clips led to misleading assumptions that the actress was speaking from personal experience about alcohol addiction.

Janhvi Kapoor receives support from Amaha; company issues strong statement clarifying addiction remarks after podcast clip goes viral

Addressing the growing confusion, mental health organisation Amaha, in collaboration with Off The Rocks, issued an official clarification regarding Kapoor’s role in the conversation. The statement firmly refuted claims that the actress had any personal history of addiction.

“We at Off The Rocks & Amaha have noticed certain media pages misrepresenting content associated with this initiative and Janhvi Kapoor. This is deeply concerning. We want to be clear, Janhvi Kapoor is part of this conversation as a caregiver and ally, not as someone who has had any personal experience of addiction or alcohol dependence”, the statement read.

It further emphasised the impact of such misinformation, adding, “Such misrepresentation not only diminishes her role, but also undermines and disrespects the real, lived experiences of those battling addiction and those supporting them. Let's not trivialise efforts to lend a healing hand to a critical problem by misleading information for the sake of click bait.”

Calling for accountability, the organisation concluded, “We strongly call upon media outlets, digital platforms, and individuals to report with integrity and ensure conversations around addiction are handled with the sensitivity they deserve. Misinformation in this space is harmful, irresponsible, and disrespectful to the very community this dialogue aims to support. Thank you for standing with us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Off The Rocks (@offtherocksofficial)



During the podcast, Kapoor had spoken about alcohol addiction in a broader context, while also reiterating that she has not personally struggled with it. She also elaborated on her involvement in initiatives that aim to combat addiction, positioning herself as a caregiver and ally. However, selective edits of her remarks sparked speculation, with some reports highlighting her statement about how she may have turned to alcohol during the COVID-19 period, thus creating the need to issue an official clarification.

On the professional front, Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming film Peddi, which marks her second Telugu outing after Devara. The film also stars Ram Charan and is slated for release on June 4, adding to the anticipation surrounding her expanding filmography.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor opens up on alcohol addiction: “Don’t abuse it – recognise when you’re crossing the line”

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