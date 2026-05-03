Diljit Dosanjh recently made headlines during his concert in Calgary, Canada, after addressing a group of attendees waving Khalistani flags at the venue. The singer-actor reportedly asked the group to leave, expressing his discomfort with the display and distancing himself from pro-Khalistani elements during the live performance.

Diljit Dosanjh calls out Pro-Khalistani group at Canada concert

The incident unfolded amid ongoing criticism from a section of people who had questioned Diljit for showing respect towards veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. Responding to these allegations during the concert, Diljit clarified his stance while emphasizing his continued efforts to highlight issues related to Punjab on global platforms.

“My job is not to do charity. But whichever platform I go on, I always talk about Punjab”, he said and continued, “We often say national media doesn’t talk about Punjab enough. I went everywhere, including on that channel for the sake of Punjab. I put forth Punjab’s issues there. I’ve even donated generously to my state whenever needed”.

The backlash surrounding his interaction with Amitabh Bachchan stems from long-standing criticism by certain groups. Bachchan had faced controversy decades ago over remarks made in the aftermath of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination during the period of Operation Blue Star. While the remarks have been widely debated over the years, some groups continue to hold the actor accountable.

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The singer also elaborated on his intent behind international appearances, including his visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I even went on Jimmy Fallon’s show to talk about Punjab and the Guru Nanak Jahaz incident. I didn’t go there to promote any film or song. I went there to bring Punjab and its issues to light so that the national media talks about it. If you still have an issue that I sat across someone on television, then keep waving how many flags you want to,” he added.

During the show, Diljit had referenced the historic Komagata Maru incident, where Indian immigrants faced discrimination in Canada. He had also noted performing in Vancouver, close to the site of the incident, where he witnessed a significant turnout for his concert.

Diljit’s recent statements indicate his attempt to separate his artistic and cultural outreach from political interpretations. By addressing the issue directly at a public event, he underscored his focus on representing Punjab’s culture and concerns on global platforms while rejecting associations he does not align with.

The Calgary incident has since sparked conversations online, with fans and observers weighing in on the singer’s stance and his broader messaging during international performances.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh opens up on Toronto University introducing course on him at Jimmy Fallon show; gets candid about Komagata Maru legacy

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