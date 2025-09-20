Janhvi Kapoor REACTS as Homebound becomes India’s official entry to Oscars 2026: “Every part of this film has been nothing…”

Janhvi Kapoor is on cloud nine as her upcoming film Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, has been announced as India’s official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature category. The film, produced by Dharma Productions, also stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

Expressing her emotions on Instagram, Janhvi shared a heartfelt note: “Every part of this film has been nothing short of a dream. The journey, the people, what this story means, and how personal it’s been for everyone in our team. At every step I have been thankful I could witness this journey, which in my mind was truly the reward in itself. Everything since has been a celebration of all these people that I love and respect so much, for their talent, their goodness and their courage.”

The announcement sparked a wave of congratulations from across the industry. Celebrities, including Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Nitanshi Goel, Zoya Akhtar, Shanaya Kapoor, and designer Manish Malhotra, were among the first to cheer for Janhvi and the team in the comments section.

Producer Karan Johar also issued a statement, celebrating the milestone: “We are deeply honoured and humbled that Homebound has been selected as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards… Neeraj Ghaywan’s labour of love is sure to find a home in a million hearts across the world.”

Director Neeraj Ghaywan, whose previous works have garnered international acclaim, described the selection as both humbling and a matter of pride: “I’m deeply honoured that Homebound has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars. Rooted in the love for our land and our people, it carries the essence of the home we all share. To take our stories to the world and represent India at one of the biggest global stages for cinema is both humbling and a matter of pride, and for this I’m deeply grateful.”

Homebound is set to release in cinemas on September 26, 2025.

