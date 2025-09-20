Deepika Padukone is making headlines once again, this time for a heartfelt social media post as she begins filming her new project, King, in Poland. The actress shared a cryptic yet poignant note just days after the production house, Vyjayanthi Movies, officially confirmed her departure from the much-anticipated Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

Deepika Padukone shares cryptic note as she joins Shah Rukh Khan for King shoot a day after Kalki 2898 AD exit: “Experience of making a movie, and the people…”

In a photo posted on her social media, Deepika is seen holding hands with Shah Rukh Khan, her co-star in the film. The caption accompanying the photo reads, “The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together? #king #day1”

The post quickly garnered attention, with her husband and fellow actor Ranveer Singh reacting to it with the affectionate comment, "Bestest Besties."

Deepika's post comes on the heels of Vyjayanthi Movies’ official announcement regarding her exit from the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. After months of speculation, the production house took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, September 18, to confirm the news. Their official note stated, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways."

The post further elaborated on the decision, adding, "Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future projects."

This isn't the first time the actress's professional choices have made news. The incident has drawn comparisons to her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Spirit back in May. Reports at the time suggested that her withdrawal was due to her demand for an 8-hour workday after embracing motherhood last year, as well as profit-sharing clauses and her unwillingness to deliver dialogues in Telugu.

