Hrithik Roshan will unveil the Hindi trailer of Kantara: Chapter 1 on September 22, 2025, at 12:45 PM. The update was shared by Hombale Films on social media, along with a poster featuring the actor.

Hrithik Roshan to launch Hindi trailer of Kantara: Chapter 1 on September 22

The announcement carries added significance as earlier this year, Hombale Films officially confirmed a collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. Taking to X, the banner wrote: “They call him the Greek God. He's ruled hearts, shattered limits and we see the phenomenon he truly is! We are proud to welcome @iHrithik to the @hombalefilms family for a collaboration, years in the making. A tale of grit, grandeur and glory is set to unfold, where intensity meets imagination, the Big Bang begins… #HRITHIKxHOMBALE.”

The upcoming prequel to Kantara (2022) has been one of the most keenly awaited films of the year, with the makers keeping the storyline under wraps. Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, Kantara: Chapter 1 is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.

The production scale reflects Hombale Films’ ambition to carry forward the success of the original. An elaborate war sequence involving over 500 fighters and 3,000 participants was shot across 25 acres of rugged terrain, taking nearly 50 days to complete. The technical team includes music composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan.

Also Read: Hombale Films-backed Kantara: Chapter 1 trailer to release on September 22, 2025

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.