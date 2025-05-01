comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow and Chalchitra Mandalee announce third film Krantijyoti Vidyalay – Marathi Madhyam

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Following the commercial success of Jhimma 2 and the critical acclaim of Fussclass Dabhade, Colour Yellow and Chalchitra Mandalee return with their third collaboration: Krantijyoti Vidyalay – Marathi Madhyam.

Produced by Aanand L Rai and Kshitee Jog, and directed by Hemant Dhome, who also serves as the writer, the film dives into the complexities of regional-language education in India, with a focus on Marathi-medium schools. Carrying the tagline “Aata Marathi Shala Bharnaar”, the story promises a thought-provoking take on the realities, challenges, and emotional undercurrents of the Marathi education system.

Known for their distinctive storytelling and cultural sensitivity, both banners aim to continue their streak of creating resonant, meaningful cinema. Their previous films struck a chord with audiences, garnering not just critical praise but also immense love from viewers across the board.

While plot details remain under wraps, Krantijyoti Vidyalay – Marathi Madhyam is expected to deliver the same blend of heart, insight, and authenticity that audiences have come to expect from this creative trio. This also marks Colour Yellow’s fourth Marathi-language venture, further strengthening its commitment to regional storytelling.

