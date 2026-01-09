HAQ has emerged as one of the most closely watched Hindi releases on Netflix at the start of 2026, marking a significant moment in the evolving cinematic legacy of Suparn S. Varma. In an OTT landscape often driven by short-lived spikes, the film has demonstrated sustained traction through both viewership and conversation, reinforcing Varma’s reputation for socially grounded, performance-led storytelling.

Haq secures no. 1 spot in India on Netflix, trends in top 10 across 14 countries

According to Netflix weekly rankings, HAQ debuted at No. 1 in India and opened at No. 2 globally on Netflix’s Top 10 Non-English Films list. The film also trended in the Top 10 across 14 countries, securing the No. 1 position in 5 countries, signalling strong international engagement for a Hindi courtroom drama anchored in ideas rather than spectacle.

The film quickly rose to the top of Netflix India’s charts and has remained a consistent presence, outperforming several titles that have been available on the platform for longer periods. Beyond the metrics, Haq has generated notable discussion within the film industry. Actors, filmmakers, and creators across cinema and OTT platforms have responded publicly to the film, citing Varma’s restrained direction and the confidence with which the narrative allows silence, tension, and ambiguity to carry meaning.

At the centre of the film are Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, whose performances ground the narrative in emotional realism. Gautam delivers a controlled and unflinching portrayal of Shazia, while Hashmi presents one of his most unsettling roles to date. Together, they shift the courtroom drama away from procedural theatrics toward an examination of power, faith, marriage, and moral responsibility.

Inspired by the 1985 Shah Bano case, Haq approaches a landmark moment in India’s legal history through a personal and human lens. Rather than positioning itself as a historical retelling, the film focuses on the lived consequences of legal and social structures, allowing discomfort and complexity to remain central to the viewing experience.

Reflecting on the film’s reception, Varma said: “I never set out to make a film that would trend. I wanted to make a film that would stay. Justice, especially for women, is rarely neat or convenient. The Shah Bano case is remembered as a legal milestone, but behind it was a woman who had to fight simply to be heard. That human cost was always my starting point. The response tells me that audiences are willing to engage with complexity when a story treats them with empathy.”

With a body of work that includes The Family Man Season 2, Rana Naidu, Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai, and now Haq, Suparn S. Varma continues to consolidate a filmmaking legacy defined by moral inquiry, narrative restraint, and performance-driven cinema. As Haq maintains momentum on Netflix, it stands as further affirmation that films rooted in complexity and conviction can achieve both scale and staying power.

