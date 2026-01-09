Alia Bhatt-backed children’s lifestyle brand Ed-A-Mamma is broadening its product portfolio with the launch of a kids and baby personal care range, marking the latest phase in its strategic expansion after Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) acquired a 51% stake in the business in 2025. The move positions the brand to tap into India’s rapidly growing childcare segment, according to an interview the actor and entrepreneur gave to Mint.

The new product range includes baby wash, oil, lotion, talc-free powder and rash balm, signalling a shift beyond apparel into fast-moving consumer goods. “Like most FMCG categories, personal care is a fast-growing segment in a very crowded market. But the dream is for Ed-A-Mamma to be a one-stop shop for all things related to the child and mother in terms of wear, care, growth, and entertainment,” Bhatt said.

In 2025, Reliance Retail Ventures acquired a majority stake (51%) in Ed-A-Mamma, enabling the brand to broaden its reach into new categories including personal care, baby furniture, children’s storybooks and even an animated series. Bhatt described venturing into personal care as “the first thing we needed to do after the Reliance acquisition happened because we needed the support and might of the company to get into this large and crowded category.”

Founded in 2020, Ed-A-Mamma began as an online apparel label for children aged 2 to 12 years before expanding into maternity wear and infant products. The partnership with Reliance comes at a time when the baby care market in India is forecast to grow from around $34 billion in 2023 to $60–66 billion by 2028, driven by rising awareness, higher disposable incomes and urbanisation.

Beyond baby and kids personal care, Bhatt signalled interest in further diversifying the brand’s offerings. She said Ed-A-Mamma is exploring re-entering the teenage wear category — following a limited drop in the past — and is also considering a pet care vertical. “We want to take our time with identifying what the product for our teens range is … and make all our products extremely accessible and affordable,” she explained.

In addition to its product expansions, Ed-A-Mamma has already introduced its first children’s book, The Adventures of Ed-A-Mamma, with two further titles in the pipeline, underlining the brand’s aim to build a broad lifestyle ecosystem beyond physical products.

