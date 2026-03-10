The walls seem to be closing in on Vijay, both personally and professionally. While his defiant stance on his alleged relationship with actress Trisha took a dramatic turn when the two appeared together at a wedding, on the professional front, Vijay is facing the music over a stampede case on September 27 last year resulting in the deaths of more than 40 people.

Tamil star Vijay told to appear before CBI in Karur stampede case

Now, Vijay has been asked to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for an enquiry into the Karur stampede case.

However, sources close to Vijay say the actor-politician is in the “chill mode”.

“He is taking it all on the chin. Vijay feels all of these problems are happening to him simultaneously with a reason. God wants him to tackle all the problems headlong and emerge stronger. He also feels there is a concerted effort to downsize his image by political opponents. But Vijay is unperturbed.”

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay spotted with Trisha Krishnan at wedding reception amid reports of marital trouble

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.