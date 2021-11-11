MGM is speeding up the remake of Road House, while Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to star, director Doug Liman circling the project.

A report in international tabloid Deadline states that though no deals have been signed yet with Gyllenhaal and Liman, the two are in active talks. If both Gyllenhaal and Liman sign on, the Road House remake would mark the first collaboration between the actor and director. While a production start date has not been set, MGM higher-ups reportedly see the project as a priority for the studio.

Released in 1989, the original Road House starred Patrick Swayze as James Dalton, a zen bouncer hired to clean up a rough-and-tumble bar in Missouri. Dalton’s successful enterprise attracts the ire of the corrupt businessman (Ben Gazzara) that controls the small town. The film was a modest box office success, grossing $30 million against a reported $15 million budget, and has since accrued the reputation of a cult classic. Road House also helped to further solidify the rising Swayze’s stardom, with many of the late actor’s fans holding Dalton as one of his best roles.

On the work front, Jake Gyllenhaal ise set to begin shooting Guy Ritchie’s Afghanistan War thriller The Interpreter and Doug Liman gearing up for production on his adventure film Everest.

