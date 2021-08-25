Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal is all set to star in Lorenzo De Felici’s graphic novel titled Oblivion Song, of which Robert Kirkman will be making an adaptation of the same.

According to Variety, on Tuesday, New Republic Pictures announced their plan to turn the story into a feature film, as they bought the rights of the novel. The film will be produced by Gyllenhaal’s production company Nine Stories and Riva Marker and Kirkman via Skybound Entertainment along with David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst.

“Oblivion Song” was released 2018 by Image Comics. The story revolves around Nathan Cole, a man who makes daily trips to try and rescue those still living in Oblivion, an apocalyptic hells cape in Philadelphia that was lost a decade prior, along with 300,000 of its citizens.

In a statement, Kirkman said that they couldn’t be more excited to find such great partners in New Republic and Nine Stories. As both companies have a tremendous reputation for premium storytelling at the highest level, they can’t wait to see Jake bringing the character to life on the big screen. He added that they are so fortunate to have assembled a team that is as passionate about this comic as they are. Marker, whose producing credits include Cary Fukunaga’s Beasts of No Nation, comedic drama The Kids Are All Right gave his opinions on the project, calling the story a “mind-blowingly captivating series,” adding “When faced with a cataclysmic event that permanently alters our lives, what would we choose to save? Just as Kirkman did with ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘Invincible,’ in ‘Oblivion Song,’ he’s created the potential for a franchise that is profoundly entertaining, and the perfect opportunity to explore big questions we’re reckoning with globally.”

Oblivion Song will mark the first project under the first-look deal with New Republic and Nine Stories. Meanwhile, Gyllenhaal will next feature r in Michael Bay’s action thriller Ambulance for Universal, as well as Antoine Fuqua’s The Guilty for Netflix.

Also Read: Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal to adapt and produce ‘Finding the Mother Tree’ memoir

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.