Jada Pinkett Smith has broken her silence after the outcry over her husband Will Smith slapping Chris Rock for making a joke at her expense. The actress spoke out through social media, two days after the controversial night unfolded at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

Jada took to her Instagram to share a brief post talking about “season for healing” in an apparent reference to the Oscars incident that took place March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The actress shared a quote that read, “This is a season for healing and I'm here for it.”

Meanwhile, their daughter Willow Smith also shared a cryptic post about kindness on her Instagram story. "You know who's going through a lot right now? Literally everyone. Just be kind," the March 29 post read.

Previously, Willow's brother Jaden Smith also shared a tweet right after that evening. “And That's How We Do It,” the 23-year-old musician wrote seemingly addressing father Will's heated exchange with Chris Rock.

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

On March 27, comedian-actor Chris Rock was left stunned at the 2022 Oscar night after Will Smith stormed to the Academy Awards stage and slapped the comedian across the face as he poked fun at Smith’s spouse, Jada Pinkett Smith, about her shaved head. In his subsequent acceptance speech for winning Best Actor Oscar, Smith apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees, though he did not address Rock during the evening. However, Smith later released an apology to Rock through social media on March 28 afternoon, expressing remorse over his actions.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” Smith wrote. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

