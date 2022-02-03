Jacqueline Fernandez recently wrapped the shoot of the upcoming film Ram Setu alongside Akshay Kumar and Cirkus with Ranveer Singh which is directed by Rohit Shetty. The actor's next project is with Thalaivi director AL Vijay.

The source revealed, "It’s a new space for the actress and she is all gearing up to take on the challenge. The character is unlike anything she has done before, and the prep work has already begun. The film will be shot in London over a period of 2 months in a start to finish schedule. While the filming begins in March, the team will call it a wrap by the end of April."

Jacqueline is also gearing up for the promotions of Bachchan Pandey as the film hits the theatres on Holi this year. The movie is bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson productions which stars Jacqueline along with Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the lead cast.

The actress has many big projects in her kitty with Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Attack, Cirkus, and Kick 2 which have already been announced.

