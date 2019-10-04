Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie is finally slated to release on Netflix after a lot of delays and obstacles. Drive was supposed to release on the silver screens and after a lot of speculations regarding its release, a few days ago the makers and star cast announced its release on Netflix India.

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram to announce the release date of the movie, November 1, along with the teaser of their first song, ‘Makhna’. She posted the teaser based around on the beach with groovy beats with the caption, “Next #Drive destination @netflix_in ❤️❤️❤️ Nov 1st???? and now on repeat mode #Makhna! Watch the full song, click on link in my bio!”

Watch the teaser, right here.

Jacqueline Fernandez will also be seen in her first web series, Mrs. Serial Killer.

