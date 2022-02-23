Global popstar Jackson Wang, known as a soloist from China and a rapper in K-pop group GOT7, has shut down all the dating rumors involving him with K-pop female group (G)I-DLE member Yuqi. In a statement released by his company RYCE Entertainment in Mandarin, it was made clear that the video compilations circulating on social media by the paparazzi twisted the truth and it is not unusual for his friends to gather at his residence. The agency also stated that they have filed a police report to protect his legal interests.

According to the statement, translated by a fanclub, it stated that independent media "took advantage of the influence of our artist Jackson Wang and consecutively posted videos that were cut and pasted together to deliberately distort facts. Words such as "spending the night at," "roses," two pretty women': "sent to Jackson Wang's home;' "I shan't elaborate, you guys can imagine," were used to maliciously mislead the public and netizens into developing a misunderstanding of Jackson Wang and to attract attention to achieve his ulterior motives. It is common to have gatherings with friends at Jackson Wang's home and it is nothing out of the ordinary. The actions of this independent media have violated the privacy of Jackson Wang and have also severely violated his reputation."

"In response, our company has filed a police report. We aim to preserve Jackson Wang's lawful rights according to the law through the public security bureau and to promote the construction of clean Internet space. We believe that the law is strict and fair, and will not allow violation by lawbreakers who try to push their luck. Once again, we thank everyone for your attention and support of Jackson Wang all along, our company and Jackson Wang will continue to focus on releasing good works and will not disappoint everyone's love and support! We welcome everyone's supervision and guidance," the statement concluded.

[WEIBO] 220223 @ryce_ent "In response, our company has filed a police report. We aim to preserve #JacksonWang's lawful rights according to the law through the public security bureau, and to promote the construction of a clean Internet space."#王嘉尔 #잭슨 @teamwangofcl pic.twitter.com/p7eM8gddng — Jackson Wang Global (@JacksonWGlobal) February 23, 2022

According to the reports on China's social networking platform Weibo, videos began to surface online alleging that (G)I-DLE's Yuqi was spotted visiting Jackson's home sometime in late 2021. It was also reported that she was seen leaving the next day carrying roses and was accompanied by her staff. It was a trending topic on Weibo and soon made it to several other social media platforms including Twitter.

Meanwhile, Jackson Wang has been busy with his work life. He will feature in a track on artist Amber Liu's upcoming album. His last song was released in January 2022 titled ‘Wang Jiaer Jackson Wang’. On the other hand, Yuqi is prepping for the March comeback album with (G)I-DLE.

