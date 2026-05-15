The Mumbai Crime Branch’s Property Cell has arrested businessman Nishit Patel in an alleged Rs 16.24 crores cheating case involving Habiba Jaffrey, the wife of Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi. The case, considered high-profile, has been registered at Khar Police Station against six accused, including BMC Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Patil. The FIR names Nishit Patel, Mahesh Patil, Rupesh, Sagar Mehta, Devendra Padwal, and several others under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2), 341(1), 61(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Jaaved Jaaferi’s wife Habiba allegedly duped of Rs 16.24 crores, businessman held

Police officials said the accused allegedly deceived the Jaffrey family by claiming they had close ties with influential builders and senior government authorities. They reportedly persuaded the family to invest crores of rupees in the “New Kamalkunj” redevelopment project located in Bandra West, promising high financial returns and speedy possession of the property. Investigators allege that forged paperwork, fake letters of interest, and fabricated registration-related formalities were used to make the deal appear genuine and win the family’s confidence.

The investigation has further revealed that the invested funds were routed through multiple company accounts. During interrogation, primary accused Nishit Patel is said to have admitted his involvement in creating fake documents. Authorities are now probing whether similar tactics were used to target other actors and prominent personalities as well.

As per available information, Habiba Jaffrey had received a BMC notice in April 2024 regarding property tax dues linked to her bungalow in Andheri. During that period, an acquaintance named Ali Raza reportedly introduced her to Mahesh Patil, who was serving as the Assistant Commissioner of the BMC’s G-South Ward. Investigators allege that Patil initially offered assistance in resolving the tax-related issue and later advised the family to make the investment, which eventually became part of the alleged fraud scheme.

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