Aalim Hakim says he will stop working with actors whose “managers” disrespect hairdressers, makeup artists and crew in cryptic note

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim has sparked conversation across the entertainment industry after sharing a strongly worded note on social media about the treatment of creative professionals working behind the scenes in films, shoots, and celebrity appearances. Aalim used Instagram to speak about the importance of respecting artists and crew members who help build a celebrity’s public image.

Aalim Hakim says he will stop working with actors whose “managers” disrespect hairdressers, makeup artists and crew in cryptic note

In his note posted on May 15, 2026, Aalim wrote, “RESPECT THE ARTISTS BEHIND THE STAR. Hairdressers. Makeup Artists. Stylists. Assistants. Crew Members. Please don’t call them ‘just staff.’”

He further highlighted the demanding nature of creative work in the entertainment industry, writing, “Behind every public appearance, every red carpet moment, every film look, every photoshoot, every close-up… there are creative people silently giving their heart, their time, their talent, and their energy to make someone shine.”

The hairstylist also reflected on the personal sacrifices many crew members make while working in the industry. “Many of these artists leave their homes before sunrise. Stand for endless hours. Miss festivals, birthdays, families, sleep, and peace… Only to make sure the actor they work with looks and feels their absolute best,” he shared.

Aalim’s statement appeared to directly address instances of disrespect and rude behaviour faced by crew members from representatives associated with celebrities. Without naming anyone, he wrote, “It is heartbreaking to see managers speaking rudely, humiliating people, throwing attitude, or releasing frustration on innocent crew members, especially for mistakes that are not even theirs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aalim Hakim (@aalimhakim)

He also added that such behaviour can negatively affect an actor’s public image without them always being aware of it. “Sometimes actors don’t even realise how badly their image, reputation, and energy are being damaged outside the vanity van because of the behaviour of the people representing them,” he stated.

Towards the end of the note, Aalim revealed that he and his team have taken a firm professional stand on the issue. “We have decided to step away from working with actors whose teams disrespect, demean, or mistreat any creative professional or crew member,” he wrote.

The post received support from several industry members. Rajkummar Rao commented, “Absolutely sir. Respect and Equality two utmost important things,” while filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan wrote, “Well done Aalim.”

The post has since triggered wider discussions online about workplace culture in the entertainment industry and the need to acknowledge the contribution of technicians, stylists, makeup artists, and other creative professionals who work behind the scenes.

Also Read: Ram Charan spotted with Stylist Aalim Hakim: Could Peddi feature multiple looks?

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