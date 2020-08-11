Bollywood Hungama

It’s a baby girl for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed their first child together. The news announced by Katherine's brother Patrick Schwarzenegger who told Entertainment Tonight that the family was excited and that his sister and the child are doing well.

After the news was revealed, Katherine the name of their baby girl Lyla Maria. She wrote, “We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier and we feel extremely blessed! Love, Katherine and Chris.”

Chris posted the same photo, and added, “Both mom and baby are doing great.”

Chris Pratt and Schwarzenegger got married back in June 2019. "We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed," Chris had written on Instagram.

Chris Pratt has a son Jack from his first marriage with Anna Faris.

ALSO READ: Bryce Dallas Howard is back on Jurassic World: Dominion set with Chris Pratt and already has bruises

