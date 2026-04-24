The period drama, Matka King, dropped on Amazon Prime Video on April 17, and has been loved for its subject, dramatic scenes, ensemble cast and some clapworthy scenes. Since its release, viewers have been drawing parallels with certain characters shown in the film to real-life people. A lot has been spoken about the lead protagonist, Brij Bhatti, and whether he’s inspired by Ratan Khatri, the gambling kingpin who was known as ‘Matka King’ in real life. 5 days ago, Bollywood Hungama wrote that Viineet Kumar Siingh's cameo as gangster Darab Ahmed Wadkar appears to be inspired by fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Is Cyrus Sahukar’s flamboyant film star character Maqsood in Matka King inspired by Mehmood?

Matka King also features a vivacious film actor named Maqsood, played by Cyrus Sahukar. Interestingly, this character seems heavily inspired by the versatile actor Mehmood. His look, especially the neatly trimmed pencil moustache, immediately made viewers draw parallels with the Padosan (1968) and Bombay To Goa (1972) actor.

Matka King is the story of Brij Bhatti, a poor man who invents the gambling game of ‘Matka’. In no time, ‘Matka’ becomes popular among the poor as it offers them a chance to win big money and, more importantly, Brij promises honesty in the system. Meanwhile, Brij falls in love with a rich Parsi widow, Gulrukh (Kritika Kamra). She popularizes ‘Matka’ among the rich and elite. While partying with her, Brij meets Maqsood and the two become close friends. On Maqsood’s advice, Brij even invests money in the latter’s upcoming film, Bharat Ka Beta. By the time the film’s premiere takes place, Brij has gotten entangled in a legal mess.

A memorable scene in the web series unfolds during the premiere of Bharat Ka Beta. Brij waits backstage with the cast and crew, expecting to be acknowledged. However, Maqsood calls the actress, the villain and the producers on stage, but leaves Brij out. A visibly disheartened Brij chooses not to watch the film and instead quietly smokes a cigarette in the theatre lobby, nursing the humiliation.

Also Read: Matka King emerges as Prime Video’s most-watched new series in two years; ranks #1 in 17 countries in its opening week

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