After enjoying international acclaim, late actor Irrfan Khan's film Dubai Return to have its screening in India. The film will be screened at the Bandra Film Festival on July 3, 2021. Dubai Return is a whacky comedy, made in 2005, starring Irrfan Khan, Vijay Maurya, Razak Khan and is directed by the maverick Aditya Bhattacharya. Irrfan plays the role of a small gangster Aftaab Angrez in the film.

The film has been picked up by Aseem Chhabra, a renowned actor, film journalist, author & film festival programmer. Assem has joined the film festival's Advisory Board alongside Abhay Deol and had also picked the film into New York Indian Film Festival several years back.

The Bandra Film Festival is collaboration between Film Karavan and YouTube whose platform was launched in February.

Telling about his association, Assem Chhabra told a daily that he has a long association with the Film Karavan’s team and respects their commitment to independent cinema. He is thrilled to join the Bandra Film Festival's advisory board and looks forward to scout for deserving titles and share with the audience.

Currently, Aditya Bhattacharya's highly acclaimed neo-noir debut feature film Raakh starring Aamir Khan is also streaming on the Film festival's platform.

Pooja Kohli, Artistic Director at Bandra Film Festival also said that she and Aseem have been partners in crime since their days at the 2006 New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF). A few days ago, both of them talked about their favourite films that they have showcased over the past few years mentioned some fantastic titles, including Aditya Basu Bhattacharya's Dubai Return. She also called Irrfan Khan 'irreplaceable'.

She is also thrilled for Aseem coming onboard as an Advisory Board Member of the Film Festival and promised to continue bringing the best of Cinema for everyone.

