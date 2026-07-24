The actress questions the absence of empathy in the Prime Minister’s message and reiterates her support for protesting students and Sonam Wangchuk.

Dia Mirza reacts to PM Narendra Modi’s statement on Jantar Mantar protest; says “It took 47 days for you to say something”

Actress and environmental activist Dia Mirza has once again voiced her support for the students protesting at Jantar Mantar, this time responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first public statement on the ongoing agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Dia Mirza reacts to PM Narendra Modi’s statement on Jantar Mantar protest; says “It took 47 days for you to say something”

A day after the Prime Minister shared a video message on social media addressing the issue, Dia took to Instagram to express her disappointment with his remarks. In his video, PM Modi assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the alleged paper leak. However, his message did not touch upon several issues that have remained at the centre of the protests, including the students injured during the lathi charge, Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike, and the families who have reportedly lost their children during the ongoing crisis.

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s statement, Dia Mirza shared a strongly worded note on Instagram that read, “Not one word of empathy for the parents who have lost their children, for the children who have died, for the incredible resilience of students demanding their rights, for Sonamji and the students who were on a hunger strike for weeks. How hard can it be Sir? It took 47 days for you to say something. And now that you have, you have said nothing. Nothing that can heal the millions of hearts that are broken.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)



The actress has consistently been among the most vocal members of the film fraternity supporting the ongoing protest. Since the demonstrations began, Dia has frequently used her social media platforms to amplify the concerns of students, encourage peaceful democratic participation, and call for accountability from those in power.

Her latest post also reiterates her support for education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose prolonged hunger strike has become one of the defining aspects of the movement. Over the past several weeks, Dia has repeatedly shared updates on the protest while urging authorities to engage with the concerns raised by students.

Dia Mirza remains one of the few prominent celebrities to consistently comment on the developments surrounding the Jantar Mantar protest from its initial stages. Her social media has reflected her continued advocacy for democratic values, transparency, and dialogue, while standing in solidarity with students seeking answers over the alleged examination paper leak.

Her latest reaction has further fuelled online conversations on the matter. As the demonstrations continue, voices from across the entertainment industry continue to add momentum to the public discourse surrounding the issue.

Also Read: Operation Safed Sagar: Dia Mirza says Kamalpreet Kaur Dhanoa held Air Force families together during the 1999 Kargil War

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