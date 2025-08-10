The Hindi remake of The Intern, first announced in 2021 with Deepika Padukone producing and starring, is finally seeing fresh developments—though not in the way fans initially expected.

Deepika Padukone exits acting role in The Intern Hindi remake, will focus on producing: Report

Back in 2021, the project was intended for a swift turnaround, with plans for release the very next year. However, after nearly five years of little progress and only sporadic updates, reports now suggest that Padukone will no longer appear on screen in the film. Instead, she will take on the role of producer exclusively, overseeing what’s being described as a “creative and logistical reboot” of the project.

A report by Mid-Day quoted a source saying, “This time, Deepika will step away from acting in the film to serve solely as a producer, overseeing the creative and logistical reboot. A new leading lady is being cast to play the part she was once slated to perform.”

According to the source, the decision comes as part of Padukone’s broader career shift towards creation and storytelling. “The Intern is the first of five projects she plans to mount in the coming year. She is looking to tell stories that are globally relevant,” the insider added.

The original 2015 Hollywood film, directed by Nancy Meyers, starred Robert De Niro as a senior intern at a fashion start-up, alongside Anne Hathaway. The story has already been adapted in Japan as the 2022 TV drama Unicorn Ni Notte, featuring Hidetoshi Nishijima in De Niro’s role and Mei Nagano in Hathaway’s part.

With Padukone now solely behind the camera, casting for the lead role in the Hindi remake is underway.

