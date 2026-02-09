Akshay Kumar announced April 10, 2026 as the release date of his reunion with Priyadarshan - Bhooth Bangla. Soon after the announcement, Bollywood Hungama broke the news that Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan is getting pushed from April 17, 2026 release date. This led to speculations that Battle of Galwan is averting clash with Bhooth Bangla, but the real scenario is something else.

Inside Bollywood’s Old-School brotherhood: Why Akshay Kumar spoke to Salman Khan before announcing Bhooth Bangla for April 10

Reliable sources confirm that Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan spoke to each other before the release date shuffling happened. "Akshay and Salman are buddies and share all their decisions with each other in a very transparent manner. Their association isn't like the one among the new-age actors, where things are kept hidden. Akshay asked Salman if Galwan is coming on April 17, and Salman confirmed that things are difficult due to the pending approvals from the Ministry of Defence," a source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

That's when Akshay told Salman about his plans to bring Bhooth Bangla on April 10. "It was a very healthy conversation, and there is absolutely no competition between the two of them. They both hold immense respect for each other and are rooting for their respective successes. Don't be surprised if the right script brings them together in a two-hero film," a source shared further with Bollywood Hungama.

Bhooth Bangla is now scheduled to release on April 10, 2026 whereas Battle of Galwan is likely to be postponed to Independence Day 2026 weekend.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla preponed: Priyadarshan comedy to now release on April 10, 2026

More Pages: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.