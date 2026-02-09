Actor and entrepreneur Akshay Kumar appointed Exceed Group of Companies as a strategic partner to lead and consolidate his brand and business operations. The move marks a significant step in strengthening the structure, scale and long-term vision of Kumar’s professional ecosystem.

Known for his disciplined approach, major features and strong entrepreneurial decisions, Kumar has steadily built a robust business framework headed by Vedant Baali and core team associate Zenobia Kohla, who continue to drive strategy, growth and operations. The integration of Exceed Group into his core team is aimed at further streamlining brand strategy, partnerships and commercial growth.

Commenting on the association, Akshay Kumar said, “I have always believed that strong teams and the right people are key to building a sustainable enterprise. Getting the Exceed Group on board aligns with this thought and long-term value creation across my brand and business interests.”

A consistently bankable and trusted face in cinema and for brands, Akshay Kumar enjoys unmatched cross market reach as a true Pan India superstar, connecting seamlessly with audiences across regions and demographics. His credibility, longevity and strong consumer trust have positioned him as a preferred partner for leading national and international brands.

Afsar Zaidi, Founder, Exceed Group of Companies, added, “Akshay Kumar represents consistency, credibility and scale, values that strongly align with Exceed’s approach to brand and business building. Our focus will be on creating a streamlined, future ready ecosystem that supports strategic growth while maintaining the integrity of his brand.”

The move reflects Akshay Kumar’s disciplined, long-term approach to managing his brand interests. With Exceed Group on board, the focus will be on aligned strategy, measured growth and sustained value creation.

