Speculative journalism has reached a pinnacle in entertainment journalism. We now have a report doing the rounds that the Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi is playing Ravana’s brother Vibhishana in producer Namit Malhotra ambitious adaptation of The Ramayan titled Ramayana.

But when this writer touched base with Vijay, he flatly denied this.

Quite surprised by the wrong information being circulated, Vijay said, “No, sir. I am no part of this project. No clue where this is coming from.”

Another false news doing the rounds: Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor are coming together for Amit Sharma’s next. Sadly, they are not. Although Amit is in talks with Shahid, Rashmika is nowhere in the picture.

